Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van to partner YMCA in Malden on Sept. 11

Van visit provides convenient access to an important health screening

BOSTON – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Mammography Van will be in Malden, MA on September 11, 2017 at the YMCA Malden at 99 Dartmouth Street. From 7:00 am to 12 noon women will have convenient access to an important annual health screening. Finding breast cancer early often leads to better outcomes, and a screening mammogram is the best way to do that. Pre-registration is required, and most forms of insurance are accepted.

Women who are due for their annual screening can schedule an appointment by calling (617) 632-1974.

Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van provides digital screening mammography to the women of Greater Boston. Although any woman who is medically eligible is welcome on the van, priority populations include women who are low-income, elderly, immigrant, and non-English speaking.

In partnership with community-based organizations and neighborhood health centers, the Mammography Van is on the road three to four days per week year-round, serving all Boston neighborhoods as well as other towns, including Natick, Waltham, Quincy, and Brockton, MA. Skilled, board-certified mammography technologists from Dana-Farber perform the exams and films are interpreted by board-certified radiologists with extensive experience dedicated to mammography. During an appointment, patients can speak with a health educator about the importance of being screened for breast cancer and steps they can take to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

By bringing Dana-Farber’s high-quality services directly to the neighborhoods where women live and work, the Van breaks down cultural, linguistic, financial, and logistical barriers to care and makes mammograms more accessible to those least likely to obtain one.

In addition to its central purpose of providing breast cancer screening and education, Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van serves as a point of entry into the health care system, and provides an opportunity to connect women to primary care.

The American College of Radiology recommends that women age 40 and older get a mammogram every year. Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van possesses a valid license and certificate of inspection issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

This post is also available in: Chinese