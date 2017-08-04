Councilors Wu and O’Malley file CCE authorization order for Boston

BOSTON – At yesterday’s Boston City Council meeting, City Council President Michelle Wu along with co-sponsor District 6 City Councilor Matt O’Malley filed an authorization order to institute a Community Choice Energy (CCE) program in Boston. CCE is a program established by state law that allows cities and towns in Massachusetts to use bulk purchasing power on behalf of residents and small businesses to set an alternative default electricity contract, including the ability to set a higher percentage of clean, renewable energy. If passed, this order would allow Boston to take a much needed step toward combatting climate change.

“There is no time to wait,” said Councilor Wu. “Climate change and its impacts are here today. Boston must take every possible step, not just to adapt, but to halt climate change by reducing emissions and moving toward 100% renewable energy.”

Among new standards, the City would have the authority to require a focus on local and regional clean energy sources, sparking job growth and helping Massachusetts become competitive in the green energy economy nationally. The utility companies would still deliver the energy to consumers and administer billing as usual. Individuals can opt out of the bulk contract and return to the utility’s basic contract at any time. There are currently 115 approved municipal aggregation programs across the Commonwealth.

The matter was assigned to the Environment and Sustainability Committee. A hearing will be held in the coming weeks, at which public testimony is encouraged.