Councilor Essaibi-George files resolution declaring August 31 Overdose Awareness Day

When: Wednesday, August 22nd 2017 at 12:00pm. During Regularly scheduled Council Meeting

What: This resolution declares that August 31st be designated Overdose Awareness Day in the City of Boston.

Where: Faneuil Hall

4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02108

Why: The opioid epidemic profoundly impacts the City of Boston, 196 people died from overdose last year.

International Overdose Awareness Day originated in 2001 with the goal to raise awareness and remember overdose victims worldwide. This resolution seeks to officially designate August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day in the City of Boston a demonstration of the City of Boston’s commitment to continue to fight the opioid epidemic.

Councilor Essaibi-George will also give special recognition at the beginning of the Council meeting to organization Learn to Cope, a peer led nonprofit that provides support for families who have lost loved ones to overdose or have loved ones in active addiction.

Councilor Essaibi-George will join Mayor Walsh and his Office of Recovery Services at an interfaith vigil on City Hall Plaza on Thursday August 31st at 5pm.

Who: Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, Chair of the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health and Recovery