Council candidate Michelle Wu opens Chinatown campaign office

Boston City Council President Michelle Wu opened her Chinatown campaign office on July 29, after giving birth to her second son Cass Wu Pewarski on July 12.

The event featured food, music and family fun at 27 Harrison Avenue.

Wu is up for reelection as city councilor at-large on Nov. 8 for one of the four seats. All four incumbents (Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flaherty, Ayanna Pressley and Wu) will run, against challengers Domingos DaRosa, Althea Garrison, William King and Pat Payaso. A total of 40 candidates are running for City Council, while four candidates are campaigning for mayor.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese