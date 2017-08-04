Council candidate Michelle Wu opens Chinatown campaign office

  By ,

Boston City Council President Michelle Wu opened her Chinatown campaign office on July 29, after giving birth to her second son Cass Wu Pewarski on July 12.

Boston City Council President Michelle Wu brought her second son Cass Wu Pewarski to the opening of her Chinatown campaign office on July 29. (Image courtesy of Michelle Wu’s Facebook page.)

The event featured food, music and family fun at 27 Harrison Avenue.

Wu is up for reelection as city councilor at-large on Nov. 8 for one of the four seats. All four incumbents (Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flaherty, Ayanna Pressley and Wu) will run, against challengers Domingos DaRosa, Althea Garrison, William King and Pat Payaso. A total of 40 candidates are running for City Council, while four candidates are campaigning for mayor.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese

About Ling-Mei Wong 黃靈美

Editor of the Sampan, the only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper in New England 舢舨報紙總編輯。舢舨是全紐英倫唯一的中英雙語雙週報。
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: