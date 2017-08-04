Chinese artist debuts paintings of heavenly bodies

Artist Zhang Peng displayed his celestial body oil paintings on July 21 at the Art Block Gallery in the South End.

Artist Zhang Peng stands with his paintings “Fall Streak Hole” (left) and “Dream of Starry Soul” (right) on July 21 at the Art Block Gallery. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Zhang’s artwork celebrates astronomy, reinterpreting images captured by telescopes with bold brushstrokes. Chinese oil painting has come into its own, after borrowing from Western influences over 300 years. Zhang’s work straddles the line between realism and impressionism, as he felt the celestial bodies were suited for new renderings in paint.

“Celestial oil painting is an art of tradition and innovation, of the West and Chinese culture, and of the modern age and localization,” Zhang said. “The beauty of knowledge is entering into science, time and life.”

Zhang is dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at Shenyang Normal University. He hosted the first celestial body oil painting exhibition in China and has held shows all over the world.

The exhibition will continue until August 20.

