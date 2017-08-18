Chinatown meeting roundup: AHI, TCC

The Asian Health Initiative members met July 31 at Tufts Medical Center to discuss project updates. Seven organizations will receive more than $300,000 in grants from Tufts Medical Center to educate the city’s Asian community about tobacco.

The Greater Boston Chinese Age Center is offering a smoke-free living program and workshops to 200 Chinese-American adults to help them understand the dangers of tobacco use.

The Wang YMCA of Chinatown will offer a no smoke program focusing on Chinese restaurant workers. They began their project by reaching out to restaurants to see if workers would fill out a survey on smoking. They received 27 results; however, only two of those were from actual smokers. They are trying to reach out to more active smokers.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway and the Asian American Civic Association are creating a smoking cessation program that will tackle the issue of chronic smoking at Mary Soo Hoo Park. They have started handing out informational flyers about smoking. They have also monthly focus groups with smokers.

Boston Asian: Youth Essential Service will offer “Smoke-Free Healthy You and Me” youth led anti-smoking prevention and education aimed at raising awareness among community youth. The organization recruited and trained 13 youth on tobacco dangers and beginning to visit schools.

The Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center is offering a smoke-free Chinatown program to members of the community.

The Sampan Newspaper is publishing smoking cessation content every issue, with 43 health articles published from January to June 2017. A booklet of smoking articles was distributed at the National Night Out on August 1.

TCC

The Chinatown Coalition met August 10 at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC).

Charlotte Fleetwood of Boston Transportation Department spoke to the coalition about making Chinatown a Vision Zero Priority Area.

Building on Mayor Walsh’s commitment to safe streets, Vision Zero works to eliminate fatal and serious traffic crashes in Boston by 2030.

The program’s accomplishments for the year include successfully reducing Boston’s default speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour (MPH), installing a protected bicycle lane on Massachusetts Avenue and working to ensure that all major roadway reconstruction projects include a focus on improving safety for all users of the road.

Fleetwood said the city is now directing its attention to Chinatown to make the community’s streets safer.

One of the biggest problem areas is Kneeland Street, where many accidents in Chinatown occur, Fleetwood said. Last year, the city upgraded pedestrian walking time to cross the street and repainted crosswalks.

In the fall, the city is repaving Kneeland Street. Fleetwood said they are thinking about installing a bike lane on the street to help prevent crashes for cyclists. The Transportation Department would do this by removing some of the street parking spots.

Another problem street is Harrison Avenue, where speeding is common.

This post is also available in: Chinese