Chinatown history town hall on August 19

Saturday, August 19

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

145 Harrison Avenue

Boston, MA 02111

The Chinese Historical Society of New England and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion. Congresswoman Karen Kwan will speak and a screening of “Canton Army in the High Sierras” will take place. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-chinatown-town-hall-meeting-tickets-36704591421.

