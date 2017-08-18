Children’s weeklong camp shares message of hope

Children participated in the Maker Fun Factory vacation Bible school from August 14 to August 18 at the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church. A total of 73 campers in elementary school and 35 helpers participated in the day camp.

“Kids discover they’re lovingly crafted by God,” said Lorraine Ho, BCEC children’s minister. “In addition to learning about God creating each of them special and unique, they also get to exercise their creativity through activities such as architecture, rockery, robotics, designing websites, and Chinese and Japanese art forms.”

Campers were able to build inventions, learn character and sing together.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese