Petition

Call for International Solidarity to Address Civil and Political Rights Violations in Hong Kong

The imprisonment of three Umbrella Movement youth protest leaders highlights the worsening political and civil rights crisis in Hong Kong. In a politically-motivated abuse of judicial power, the Hong Kong Department of Justice reopened a previously-settled case in order to impose harsher penalties on student leaders Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, imprisoning them for between six and eight months and effectively prohibiting them from standing for election for five years. This is an act of retribution targeting peaceful dissenters.

These are not, however, isolated cases. In the chilling aftermath of the Umbrella Movement, nearly 100 activists have been prosecuted, with cases still pending and the numbers expected to grow.

These are violations of the provisions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) of which China is a signatory. It is a prelude to full-scale prosecution intended to silence an emerging generation of young activists and civil rights defenders who dare to challenge the existing political power in Hong Kong and the authoritarian rule of the Chinese Communist party.

We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners of conscience and an end to the political persecution of pro-democracy activists. We also call for international solidarity to address the continuous decline of civil and political rights in Hong Kong.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” No one is free when some are oppressed, so we are obligated to unite to defend our rights. We also reaffirm our support of all prisoners of conscience across the globe. Let us all contribute to a powerful international movement to protect pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders worldwide.

Organizers of International Petition Campaign:

Association of Overseas Hong Kong Chinese for Democracy and Human Rights 海外香港華人民主人

權促進會 (USA)

Australia-Hong Kong Link 澳港聯 (Australia)

Canada-Hong Kong Link 港加聯 (Canada)

Democracy for Hong Kong- D4HK (UK)

Federation of Overseas Hong Kong Chinese, Washington DC 華盛頓海外香港華人聯會(USA)

Friends of Hong Kong and Macau of Boston 波士頓港澳之友社 (USA)

Hong Kong Forum Los Angeles 洛杉磯香港論壇 (USA)

Movement for Democracy in China (Calgary) 卡城中國民主促進會 (Canada)

NY4HK (New Yorkers supporting Hong Kong) (USA)

Northern California Hong Kong Club 北加州香港會 (USA)

Toronto Association for Democracy in China 多倫多支持中國民運會 (Canada)

Vancouver Hong Kong Forum Society 溫哥華香港協進會 (Canada)

Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement 溫哥華支援民主運動聯會 (Canada)