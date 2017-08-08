Bread of Life 25th Annual Walk for Bread & 5K Run on October 1

Bread of Life 25th Annual Walk for Bread & 5K Run, Sunday, October 1, 2017. 12 pm Registration, 1 pm Start, at Pine Banks Park, Melrose & Malden.

Help feed neighbors in need in Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Wakefield, Reading, North Reading, Winchester and Saugus. All participants receive a free T-shirt, snacks and drinks, and enjoy a DJ, henna hand painting, and information tables sponsored by local organizations. Runner registration: $25 ($30 day of event). Walkers collect pledges. To register, pledge, download a printable pledge sheet, or become an event sponsor, see: www.breadoflifemalden.org/ events or call Bread of Life at 781-397-0404.