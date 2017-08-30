Boston Harbor District 1 and 2 candidates forum on Sept. 12

Boston Harbor Candidates Forum
September 12, 2017
Panel Discussion and Reception
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
BSA Space
290 Congress Street
Boston
Free and open to the public
Refreshments will be provided
Join a panel discussion moderated by Boston Globe contributor Mike Ross on waterfront issues including development, design, water transportation, climate change, resilience, and equity with candidates from two of Boston’s harbor districts.
Featuring Candidates for District 1 and 2
– representing the neighborhoods of Charlestown, East Boston, North End, Chinatown, Downtown, South Boston, South End, Waterfront, Fort Point, and the Wharf District
Register at architects.org/harbor-candidates
Sponsored by Boston Harbor Now, the Boston Society of Architects, and the BSA Foundation in partnership with the Conservation Law Foundation, Harborkeepers, the New England Aquarium, the Trustees of Reservations, the
Urban Land Institute Boston/New England, and the Wharf District Council.