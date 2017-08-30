Boston Harbor District 1 and 2 candidates forum on Sept. 12

Boston Harbor Candidates Forum

September 12, 2017

Panel Discussion and Reception

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

BSA Space

290 Congress Street

Boston

Free and open to the public

Refreshments will be provided

Join a panel discussion moderated by Boston Globe contributor Mike Ross on waterfront issues including development, design, water transportation, climate change, resilience, and equity with candidates from two of Boston’s harbor districts.

Featuring Candidates for District 1 and 2

– representing the neighborhoods of Charlestown, East Boston, North End, Chinatown, Downtown, South Boston, South End, Waterfront, Fort Point, and the Wharf District

Register at architects.org/harbor-candidates

Sponsored by Boston Harbor Now, the Boston Society of Architects, and the BSA Foundation in partnership with the Conservation Law Foundation, Harborkeepers, the New England Aquarium, the Trustees of Reservations, the

Urban Land Institute Boston/New England, and the Wharf District Council.