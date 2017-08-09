Boston Fire Fighters host cookout for ABCD SummerWorks youth

BPD’s First Year Participating in the Future Protectors Initiative

WHEN: 12 NOON – Thursday, August 10, 2017

WHERE: BPD Engine 20 – 301 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122

WHAT: The Boston Fire Department (BFD) is hosting a cookout for our ABCD SummerWorks and Boston youth who are participating in the Fire Teen Academy.

This is the last day for teens that have interned with the Boston Fire Department as part of the Future Protectors Initiative – encouraging young men and women the opportunity to pursue a career as a first responder with fire fighters, EMTs, or police.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph E. Finn will be in attendance briefly.

This is the first summer BFD has facilitated a Fire Teen Academy/Cadet Program.

The program was created to host youths this summer who participated in SummerWorks and/or Future Protectors Initiative.

Background:

ABCD’s SummerWorks program has contributed in keeping our kids safe while offering an opportunity for them to develop a sense of responsibility as they work in the community and earn their own money. Hundreds of Boston youth began their SummerWorks experience at one of over 100 partnering worksites throughout the city earlier this season.

For information on how you can donate or provide a worksite for young people this summer, please call617.348.6210 or visit www.bostonabcd.org/give.

About ABCD:

A Massachusetts-based non-profit human services organization, ABCD provides low-income residents in the Boston and Mystic Valley areas with the tools, support, and resources they need to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success. Each year, we’ve served more than 100,000 individuals, elders and families through a broad range of innovative initiatives as well as long-established, proven programs and services. For more than 50 years, ABCD has been deeply rooted in each neighborhood we serve, empowering individuals and families and supporting them in their quest to live with dignity and achieve their highest potential. For more, please visit bostonabcd.org.