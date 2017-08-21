Author Ruth Chan visits Boston

Author and illustrator Ruth Chan returned to Boston on August 18 for her newest book “Georgie’s Best Bad Day” at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Centers Pao Arts Center.

“We all sometimes have a bad day,” Chan said. “We try to fix a bad day and it doesn’t always work. But if we talk to our friends and family, they help make us laugh.”

Chan taught at BCNC’s preschool Acorn Center for Early Education and Care from 2004 to 2005. She studied at Wellesley College and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Chan spent a decade working with children in schools, after school and summer programs in underserved communities in Boston, Washington D.C. and New York City.

Originally from Canada, Chan now lives in Brooklyn, New York with her cat Georgie and her dog Feta. “Where’s the Party?” was her debut picture book in 2016, followed by the publication of “Georgie’s Best Bad Day” in 2017. Chan has also illustrated three other children’s books.

For more information, visit Chan’s website www.ohtruth.com.