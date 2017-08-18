Asian American Commission hiring executive director

Dr. Elisa Choi, Chairperson of the Commonwealth of MA Asian American Commission (AAC), “Since the Asian American Commission (AAC) was established by statute of Massachusetts General Law over a decade ago, the last two and a half years have given rise to particularly notable and substantial growth of our organization.

Our more recent success would not have been possible without the capable leadership and professionalism of our Executive Director, Ms. Bora Chiemruom. Under her direction, the AAC has strengthened our programming, our community partnership support and collaborations, and our funding base, to reach pinnacles not previously attained since our inception.

We are saddened she is departing from our organization as Executive Director, but we are grateful she has provided a strong foundation for us, leaving the AAC stronger than ever. We wish her all the very best in her future endeavors.”

The Asian American Commission is hiring an Executive Director!

We’re seeking an Executive Director with 3-5 years of experience, or the equivalent, in the management of a community non-profit and/or for-profit organization, government agency, or business. A graduate degree in business management or government is a plus.

This opening provides a great opportunity to join a group of people that represents the interests of Asian Americans throughout the Commonwealth and is dedicated to advocacy on behalf of Asian Americans throughout Massachusetts.

A full job description and information can be found HERE. Application deadline is Friday, September 8, 2017. This position is a Commissioner-appointed position. To apply for this position, please send cover letter & resume to the Asian American Commission: jobs@aacommission.org

About the Asian American Commission of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The Asian American Commission of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was created by legislation on October 29, 2006. This Commission recognizes that the Asian American community is the fastest growing minority group in Massachusetts. The goal of the AAC is to recognize, as well as highlight, the vital contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of the Commonwealth. Additionally, the AAC is involved in identifying and addressing the various needs and challenges that currently face the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Commission provides a permanent, effective voice for Asian Americans, and is comprised of 21 diverse members who are appointed by the Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary of State, and the Treasurer.

