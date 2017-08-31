Advancing workplace diversity: Tufts Health Plan CEO Joins business leaders in pledge

Tufts Health Plan’s president and CEO Tom Croswell has joined a growing coalition of CEOs across the U.S. pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Croswell joins more than 270 CEOs nationwide committing themselves – and the organizations they lead – to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

“Inclusion has the power to generate opportunities where none previously existed – it can lead to innovation, in business, and in our personal lives,” said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. “It also can help to lessen or eliminate health or cultural disparities. For those reasons and more it’s why we at Tufts Health Plan are passionate about it.”

Croswell continued, “We can’t do this work by ourselves. All of us together – through creative partnerships, hard work, and full on community engagement – can make it happen. I am pleased to join fellow CEOs to help further our efforts and make our diverse workplaces more fair, just, equal, and inclusive.”

A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

At Tufts Health Plan, diversity and inclusion are not only a core company value, but a part of its business fabric. The company’s efforts have made an impact:

Northeast Human Resource Association named Tufts Health Plan a ‘Diversity Champion’ for making its Business Diversity program a strategic priority within the company. Tufts Health Plan received a perfect score on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Providence Business News honored with Tufts Health Plan with the first-ever Business Excellence Award for Diversity for its efforts to make a diverse and inclusive environment for its employees, as well as its members and the community.



On a national scale, as part of the new and growing CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ group, Tom Croswell, along with the hundreds of CEOs associated with the group have begun sharing almost 250 best practices, exchanging tangible learning opportunities, and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com. The CEOs and their companies will convene at a summit in November to discuss long-term growth strategies that will advance the agenda.

For more information about Tufts Health Plan-specific efforts, visit its Diversity + Inclusion section.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

We continually rank among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:

Our private HMO and PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.[i]

Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.[ii]

To learn more about how we’re redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/ourstories. Connect with us onFacebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 270 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Facebook:CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Twitter: @CEOAction.