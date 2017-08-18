AACA celebrates advanced English and banking graduations

The Next Steps Transitional English Program celebrated graduation on August 11 at Tufts University. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Next Steps Transitional English Program (Next STEP) celebrated graduation on August 11 at Tufts University. A total of 57 students completed the summer cycle. Of the students, 14 graduates from two cycles that ended in April and August are starting college and two students will start a training program.

The 14 graduates include 10 students starting at Bunker Hill Community College, three starting Quincy College and one going to UMass Boston in September. Another two graduates are starting YMCA Training Inc. at the end of August.

The Careers in Banking and Finance (CBF) program celebrated graduation on August 11 at the Asian American Civic Association (AACA). A total of 18 students finished the program, with most receiving offers from bank branches in greater Boston.

AACA has 10 levels of English, with the top five levels comprising Next STEP. It offers job training with the CBF program and Building Energy Efficient Maintenance Skills (BEEMS) program.

The Careers in Banking and Finance program celebrated graduation with 18 students on August 11 at the Asian American Civic Association. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.) 

This post is also available in: Chinese

