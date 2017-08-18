A food aficionado: BBQ Chicken

One of South Korea’s top restaurant chains BBQ Chicken opened its first outpost in New England this spring, in the former SoulFire Barbecue location in Allston. BBQ Chicken, for “Best of the Best Quality Chicken,” started in 1995 and opened the world’s only fried chicken university four years later. It boasts 2,500 locations in Korea alone. BBQ Chicken offers secret sauce fried chicken, along with other original sauces. It has locations all over the world serving Korean fried chicken.

We ordered the “half and half” ($23.95) for five pieces of golden olive chicken and 10 pieces of chicken in secret sweet sauce. It was a generous portion of fried chicken, ample for the three of us. Touted as the only fried chicken cooked in olive oil, the original fried chicken was scrumptious. It’s no wonder the original fried chicken is its best seller. Each piece of bone-in fried chicken was crispy, juicy, perfectly cooked and not dry at all! The secret sauce covered the fried chicken with sweet and sour glaze.

The cubed pickled radish served with the fried chicken was a refreshing counterpart.

The shrimp kimchi fried rice with a fried egg ($10.95) was a good complement to the fried chicken. Studded with onions, scallions, kimchi and shrimp, it was delicious.

We wanted to try another flavor of fried chicken, so we opted for the Cheezling (10 pieces for $11.95), made from cheddar and mascarpone cheeses. The chicken was dusted with white cheese powder and was addictive. The Cheezling was savory with a hint of sweetness that kept me wanting to eat another juicy piece.

Other fried chicken flavors are soy garlic, honey garlic, secret spicy and gang-jeong. Grilled chicken is available as well in bulgogi, gochuchang and Jamaican BBQ.

I cannot go back to Kentucky Fried Chicken or Bon Chon anymore. Despite eating a large helping of fried chicken, we did not feel the usual sickened feeling you get after eating fried foods. The olive oil has a clean after taste. Currently, BBQ Chicken is in the process of obtaining a liquor license.

BBQ Chicken is a wonderful addition to the fried chicken scene in Boston.

BBQ Chicken

182 Harvard Avenue

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 903-3359

