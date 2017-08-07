1199SEIU and SEIU Local 888 back Mike Kelley’s bid for District 2 City Council

Boston, MA Aug. 7, 2017- 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and SEIU Local 888 have endorsed Mike Kelley in the race for District 2 City Council. These unions are the latest to join a growing list of endorsers, including Attorney General Maura Healey and House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jeffrey Sánchez.

1199SEIU represents more than 56,000 healthcare workers across Massachusetts and is the fastest-growing healthcare union in the country. SEIU Local 888 represents an additional 8,500 public sector and higher education workers in the Commonwealth.

“Healthcare workers have always been a leading force in the fight for quality healthcare and social, racial and economic justice for all. We need to elect champions who will stand with us on these issues,” said Tyrék D. Lee, Sr., Executive Vice President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. “Mike Kelley is a dedicated leader whose commitment to our shared values makes him the best choice for District 2. We are proud to endorse him for election to the Boston City Council and look forward to working with him to promote healthy and just communities in this district and across Boston.”

Dan Hoffer, Political Director of SEIU Local 888, added, “Mike has been a progressive leader in District 2 and Boston for decades. His passion and commitment to progressive values and ideals makes him the right choice to become the next City Councilor in District 2.”

In thanking the unions for their endorsements, Candidate Kelley said: “I am truly honored to have the support of these organizations. I learned the importance of hard work, community and putting people first while growing up in a union household and serving as a union member. These are the values that serve as the pillars of my candidacy, and they will guide my representation of District 2.”

“Both 1199SEIU and SEIU Local 888 have long histories of fighting for social justice and economic equality. I will be an unrelenting supporter of both on the City Council.”