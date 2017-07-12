Tufts Medical Center open and operating as normal during nurses union strike

Tufts Medical Center will be open and operating at normal capacity for the entirety of the five-day Massachusetts Nurses Association work stoppage, beginning this morning. Clinic appointments, outpatient procedures and surgeries during this period will take place as scheduled. Our entire care team is here and ready to serve Boston. Patients will receive outstanding quality care as they do every day.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the union has continued to hold out for more money and an ill-conceived pension plan, and has made good on its threat to harm our great Medical Center. But make no mistake, we will continue to provide exceptional patient care,” said Michael Wagner, MD, President and CEO of Tufts Medical Center. “More than 320 highly skilled nurses are joining an outstanding care team comprised of physicians, physician assistants, clinical care techs, respiratory therapists, social workers, residents, fellows and many, many others. Together they will deliver the same high quality care that our patients know and expect from us. We have a busy week, with more than 50 surgeries scheduled for today alone. Our clinical team is fully committed to meeting and exceeding the complex care needs of our patients during the next five days and always.”

“As a Tufts Medical Center nurse for 32 years, I am deeply and personally disappointed that the MNA has gone forward with a strike that takes our nurses away from the bedside when we have a proposal on the table that gives them more than 27 million in wages, benefits and staffing resources,” said Chief Nursing Officer Terry Hudson-Jinks, MSN, RN. “The final sticking point is the union’s insistence that our nurses’ retirement savings be co-mingled in a much larger and riskier pension fund. The union claims savings that are fiction. The plan is risky for the Medical Center and for nurses, not to mention much more expensive.”

Tufts MC nurses will begin returning to work at 6:59am on Monday morning, July 17. Patients and visitors can find the latest information, including hospital access and parking, at www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/WeArePrepared.

