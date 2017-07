Thursday, July 27

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

120 Shawmut Street

Boston, MA 02118

All are welcome to attend at the BCEC auditorium, the former South Cove Manor location. Refreshments provided. Seminars will be presented in Chinese. For more information, call Terry Yin at (203) 893-7963.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese