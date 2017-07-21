Proposed Chinatown library to offer meeting space and community resources

The Chinatown community discusses the possibility of a library branch on July 18 at the Josiah Quincy School for a second planning meeting.

Planning firm Miller Dyer Spears conducted a study to offer recommendations on what the library and reported some of the results to the community. They met with the public, held several focus groups and had an online survey to see what they Chinatown community wanted in a library.

They had 350 responses to the online survey. Of the respondents, 34 percent lived in Chinatown while 30 percent lived in downtown, South End or Back Bay.

Many respondents said they had felt the loss of not having a library since 1956. They said they would want to have the library be a central space for the community. Many said there are many organizations serving the community, but it can be confusing to know where to go to for what services. They felt the library could be the central point of where to get information on the community.

They also want the library to help students at the Josiah Quincy School, providing them a place where they can study and research.

It will most likely take years for a branch to open in Chinatown, as the city needs to find funding and a permanent location. The closest location, the Central library, is less than two miles away from Chinatown. The Boston Public Library nearly closed four branches in 2010, due to state and city shortfalls. However, Boston has committed resources for creating a temporary library at China Trade Center by the end of the year.

This post is also available in: Chinese