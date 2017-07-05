Ode to Joyce McDaniel, sculptor and teacher at Boston Sculptors Gallery July 26 to August 20

Exhibition Dates: July 26 – August 20, 2017

Artists’ Reception: Thursday July 27, 2017, 6 – 8 pm

First Friday Reception: Friday, August 4th, 5 – 8 pm

Second Sunday concert: 4–6 pm, August 13, 2017

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, noon – 6 pm

Boston, MA: Ode to Joyce McDaniel: Sculptor and Teacher, will include new and seminal works by Joyce McDaniel and works by eleven artists who studied with her: Peter Andruchow, Rory Beerts, Cree Bruins, Rand Borden, Ken Hruby, Matt Koestner, Charles McQuillen, Sarah Hollis Perry, Maria Ritz, Dennis Svoronos, and Andrea Thompson. The exhibit will open at the Boston Sculptors Gallery on Wednesday July 26, and continue through Sunday, August 20, 2017. There will be an artists’ reception on Thursday July 27 from 6–8 pm, and a First Friday reception on August 4, from 5–8 pm. The receptions are free and open to the public.

McDaniel was quoted as saying “Patterns, whether dressmaker or behavioral, involve instructions and directions. Going against the grain, this work embodies metaphors about conformity to narrowly defined roles and rules for women”. Large scale flying houses with dangling ladders, suspended or rocking forms referencing the farm equipment of her childhood; fragile layered pattern paper forms weighed down by stones referencing Virginia Wolf’s Orlando, and recent work melding objects, materials and photography all convey the intelligence, passion, and rigor of McDaniel’s sculptural practice. McDaniel taught at the museum school for over 30 years fostering a diverse material approach to sculpture as well as developing and expanding the facilities for sculpture fabrication. She was awarded rare emerita status upon her retirement from the Museum School in 2014. The artists who studied with her exhibit much the same inclination to push boundaries of material, content and narrative.

Included is a collaboration for the exhibit entitled “Inside Out” by Cree Bruins and Sarah Hollis Perry incorporating materials from their combined experience working in di erent lm and camera technologies to create images using current digital media. Dennis Svoronos’ kinetic and interactive sculptural works chronicle the horror and humor of the place between chronically ill and unexpectedly well. Ken Hruby seeks to penetrate the barriers between military and civilian experience, transforming icons widely recognized by the civilian sector (boots, helmets, dog tags, weapons) through changes in material, scale and context. Maria Ritz’s installation, “Lachrimae”, responds to destructive environmental impacts with a shower of “oil drops” and “tears”. Other participants such as Andrea Thompson, Charles McQuillen and Rory Beerts craft, juxtapose and meld everyday objects to imbue whimsical and poignant visual metaphors.