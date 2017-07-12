Non-English speaking session for small businesses on July 20

Massachusetts Office of Business Development Holds Listening Session for Non-English Speaking Businesses

(Boston) – The Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) is hosting a small business listening session for non-English speaking small business owners at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Chelsea Senior Center in Chelsea, MA.

The session is being led by Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development’s Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs, Juan Vega. Interpreters in Spanish, Portuguese and Cantonese will be on-hand at the meeting.

The purpose of the listening session is for state and local officials to hear from small businesses about their concerns and suggestions as well as to share a variety of state opportunities for starting or growing a business in Massachusetts.

WHAT: Small Business Listening Session, Non-English Speakers

WHEN: Thursday, July 20, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way, Chelsea, MA

WHO: Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs, Juan Vega