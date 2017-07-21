New Chinatown mural hopes to preserve cultural heritage amid gentrification

Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) unveiled a community mural titled “Tied Together by a Thousand Threads” on July 15 at Chinatown’s Phillips Square.

Led by ACDC’s youth program Asian Voices of Organized Youth for Community Empowerment (A-VOYCE), the ThinkChinatown project attracted many residents and teenagers to participate in the designing and painting process of the mural. Based on resident Yvonne Ng’s multi-generational experiences living in the neighborhood, the mural artfully portrays many aspects of the development of the community.

“ThinkChinatown first started as an idea box and Yvonne Ng had this idea about some community-based art project for a while. Last December, we finalized it to be a community mural,” said Jennie Chang, the project manager of ThinkChinatown.

With the help of local artists Shaina Lu and visual artist Shawnie Wen, Ng’s memories of her own community became vividly alive.

“Growing up, I saw all these components on the mural. I would be woken up by the Orange Line every morning. We came here to eat dim sum and shop on weekends. Also my mother used to work as a seamstress in the Garment District. These are the threads that tied our memories all together,” said Ng.

The rapid growth of luxury condo buildings and high-end hotels has been reshaping the landscape of historic Chinatown community in the past several years. The location of the mural, Philips Square, is at the center of this trend. Once a vibrant center of the Chinatown community, the square is now home to a vacant building and parking lot. The mural is the vacant building at 15 Harrison Avenue, which will be demolished at the end of the year for a 26-story hotel.

As long-time residents are pushed out by rising home prices, Asian Americans are at risk of becoming a minority in Chinatown neighborhoods.

ACDC executive director Angie Liou said, “It’s important for us to reinforce a sense of identity, a sense of history that this is still the Chinatown community. This is a project that residents and high school youths came together and thought long and hard about what Chinatown means to each one of them. This is a physical manifestation of their love for Chinatown. We hope you feel some sort of resonance to the mural, whether you’re a resident or not.”

Many in the crowd agreed with her. “I always felt like I’m part of it. I have so many good memories eating out here with my family and friends. Now we are here to preserve the cultural heritage so my children will get a chance to experience Chinatown the way I did,” said Zachary Gousby, a former resident.

