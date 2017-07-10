Mayor Walsh’s movie nights return August 7

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Movie Nights, part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program, will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy popular films under the night skies in 11 City parks in August and September.

All shows begin at dusk (approximately 7:45 p.m.) and are sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Northeastern University in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment with media support by the Boston Herald and HOT 96.9. Additional support is provided by Lantana Hummus. Free popcorn will be provided by AMC Loews Theatres.

Dates, locations, and movies are as follows:

Monday, August 7

Almont Park, Mattapan

“Wall-E”

Wednesday, August 9

Fallon Field, Roslindale

“Sing”

Thursday, August 10

Town Field, Dorchester

“Shaun The Sheep”

Monday, August 14

Doherty Playground, Charlestown

“Storks”

Thursday, August 17

Savin Hill Park, Dorchester

“E.T. The Extra- Terrestrial”

Monday, August 21

East Boston Stadium, East Boston

“Zootopia”

Thursday, August 24

Hynes Playground, West Roxbury

“Finding Dory”

Monday, August 28

Ringer Playground, Allston

“The Secret Life of Pets”

Tuesday, August 29

Ramsay Park, Roxbury

“Moana”

Thursday, August 31

Iacono Park, Hyde Park

“The Angry Bird Movie”

Movies on the Common

Friday, September 8

Frog Pond, Boston Common

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”

Friday, September 22

Frog Pond, Boston Common

“Top Gun”

For more information please call (617) 635-4505 or visit the Boston Parks and Recreation Department online on Facebook or at www.boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.