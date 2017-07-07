Mayor Walsh hosts Youth Enrichment Day for students enrolled in Boston’s summer jobs program

BOSTON – Thursday, July 6, 2017 – Confirming Boston’s commitment to creating opportunities for Boston’s students, Mayor Martin J. Walsh today hosted 2,000 Boston youth at the City’s Fourth Annual Youth Enrichment Day. The event included a speaking program, with Mayor Walsh as the keynote speaker, followed by enrichment workshops for youth employees hired through the SuccessLink Mayor’s Summer Jobs Program. The event was held at Boston University’s Agganis Arena. All students who participated in the Enrichment program will be employed by the City of Boston this summer.
“As a City, we’re proud to recognize our hardworking teens and the commitment they’ve made to grow this summer,” said Mayor Walsh. “Our young people have the power to change our City, especially through the Youth Lead the Change Participatory Budgeting Process. One of our top priorities is always finding new opportunities for youth to gain valuable experiences and skills to help build strong futures.”
During the speaking program,the youth listened to talks from Mayor Walsh; Boston Centers for Youth & Families Commissioner, William Morales; Boston’s Chief of Health & Human Services, Felix Arroyo; and Boston University Associate Provost and Dean of Students, Kenneth Elmore. After the speaking program, students participated in professional and personal development workshops in Financial Literacy in partnership with Junior Achievement, and Trauma & Resilience: Knowledge, strategies & resources for managing stress and building resilience facilitated by the Boston Public Health Commission.
-
“Get Hired” Truck, a resource truck devoted to provide youth with the ability to search for jobs, build/modify resumes, and give them access to search and apply for jobs;
-
Informative Homeless Resources, a digital billboard displaying resources and job opportunities available to the homeless youth;
-
Performing and Visual Arts Studio, a space where people of all ages can come together and create all types of art;
-
Future Media Center, a space that would contain recent technology that would otherwise be unavailable to most students;
-
Youth Retail Space, a mobile retail space for youth entrepreneurs.