Massachusetts celebrates Hong Kong Day

  By ,

Hong Kong Day took place at the Statehouse on July 11. Hong Kong Commissioner to the United States Clement Leung receives a citation from Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker, presented by Tony Richards, director of Community Affairs in the Governor’s office. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Hong Kong Day took place at the Statehouse on July 11. More than 100 elected officials, trade delegates and community members attended the event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China.

“Hong Kong continues to be successful as the premier international business center in Asia and our economy has nearly doubled in size over the past two decades,” said Clement Leung, Hong Kong Commissioner to the United States. “Hong Kong is still that shining beacon of free trade, open markets, the rule of law.”

Leung has visited 28 states and looked forward to visiting 22 more states. He said, “We enjoy a strong financial relationship with the U.S., which is our second largest trading partner. And Hong Kong, in return, is the ninth largest export market for American goods.”

State Rep. Tackey Chan and Rep. Donald Wong celebrated the third Hong Kong Day at the Statehouse, joined by the Asian American Caucus. Chan said, “It’s a great day to recognize the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China and the fact that Hong Kong continues to prosper. … It’s important to remind us that we live in a global community and we’re not alone.”

Chan’s family emigrated from Hong Kong and settled in Quincy, where Chan was born.

Wong, who is chairman of the Asian American Caucus, said, “Hong Kong is where we have been doing trade and tourism for a long time.”

Johnny Ip, president of the Hong Kong Association of Massachusetts, wished guests good health and wealth.

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office of New York director Steve Barclay announced his retirement and plans to settle in Hong Kong.

Food for the luncheon was provided by Kowloon, owned by Wong and his family.

(From left) State Rep. Paul Schmid, Rep. Keiko Orrall, Hong Kong Commissioner Clement Leung, Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Donald Wong. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Pauline Mak, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office of New York director Steve Barclay, Rep. Keiko Orrall, Hong Kong Commissioner Clement Leung, State Rep. Paul Schmid, a guest, Johnny Ip, Rep. Donald Wong, Rep. Tackey Chan. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Hong Kong Commissioner Clement Leung (second left) and Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office of New York director Steve Barclay (center) with representatives of the Asian American Association of Boston, who presented a Chinese calligraphy scroll. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Please follow and like us:

About Ling-Mei Wong 黃靈美

Editor of the Sampan, the only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper in New England 舢舨報紙總編輯。舢舨是全紐英倫唯一的中英雙語雙週報。
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: