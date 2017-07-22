Malden Mayor Christenson to host senior cookout August 16

Mayor Gary Christenson will be holding his annual Senior Citizens Cookout on Wednesday, August 16th from 4-6 PM at Anthony’s, 105 Canal Street. The event will be held for the benefit of Malden seniors and tickets are required for entry into the event. The free event provides Malden seniors with a fun evening out complete with food, music and raffles.

Tickets will be delivered to seniors residing in elderly housing. Malden seniors who do not live in elderly housing may obtain tickets at the Senior Center, 7 Washington Street on Tuesday August 1st from 1-3 PM, Wednesday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 3rd from 12-2 PM. Proof of residency/photo identification is required for tickets.

Tickets will not be available at the door. For more information please call 781-397-7000 ext. 2004.