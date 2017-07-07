July and August Neighborhood Nights at the Gardner

BOSTON (July 2017) – To welcome neighbors near the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Museum is opening its doors on three nights this summer, free of charge, for families and residents to experience live music, performances, art-making, and horticulture projects while also exploring the galleries. The Gardner partners with local culture makers, neighborhood organizations, and artists to offer fun and interactive activities for you and your family.

This free, three-evening series is designed to draw neighbors from the Fenway, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, and Dorchester neighborhoods on July 13, July 27, and August 10 beginning at 5 p.m. A food truck will be on campus each night for those looking for a light bite. Admission is free but limited to Museum capacity.

Here are the themes for each evening:

Thursday, July 13:

Sounds of Summer is co-produced with our neighbors at Epicenter Community , celebrating themes of liberation and joy. Join yogi Marlene Boyette for family-friendly movement in Calderwood Hall, storyteller Valerie Stephens in the Living Room, bassist Jeff Jones in the Courtyard, and get your hands in the dirt planting your seeds of intention.

Thursday, July 27:

Local Worldwide is co-produced with Neighborhood Salon Luminary Reynolds Graves. Come celebrate the best of Boston talent with the Greg Groover Jr. Quartet performing jazz in Calderwood Hall, hands-on art making in the Studio, and music by Real P and Bad Lieutenant.

Thursday, August 10:

Block Party! The whole family will enjoy the last Neighborhood Night of the summer celebrating the Museum inside and out. The night’s programming will flow from the Museum into Evan’s Way Park for a special evening of art and performance featuring Artist-in-Residence Laura Anderson Barbata in collaboration with the Brooklyn Jumbies stilt dancers. Special guest artists will include: Elisa Hamilton, Afro-Latin youth orchestra MIC of Hyde Square Task Force, Grooversity, interactive percussion with Kadence Arts, and YouthBuild Boston’s Designery.

