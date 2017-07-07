Julianne Orsino seeks Ward 3 seat on Malden School Committee

My name is Julianne Orsino and I humbly ask for the opportunity to represent Ward 3 on the Malden School Committee. When you cast your vote in our municipal election, please consider carefully the future of Malden and its schools.

Malden has been part of my life since my earliest years. I am proud to make my home in this great city with my wife Emily, our daughter, and our rescue dog. I am running for School Committee because I believe we can do much more for Malden’s kids. When our public schools thrive, the entire community benefits. Whether we have children or not, whether our kids are young or old, and whether we have deep roots in the community or just moved here, we all have a stake in making Malden’s public schools great. I hope I can earn your vote and become your voice on the Malden School Committee.

Early in my career, I worked in special education and as a counselor for autistic children and for teens struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Through those formative experiences, I learned that every child brings unique abilities, learning needs, and life experiences into the classroom—differences that can profoundly affect their learning and growth. I understand the challenge—and am firmly committed to our school system’s mission to support ALL students in our incredibly diverse community.

Our city faces budget shortfalls, population growth that will add to current classroom capacity issues, and an expanding need to support social and emotional learning. At the state level, we face revenue issues due to the outdated provisions of Chapter 70. Now that Malden has returned to a neighborhood school model, several additional challenges arise, from integrating the curriculum to ensuring the safety of kids walking to and from school. We must consider our schools holistically and tackle these challenges head on if we are to meet our profound responsibility to provide a top-notch, equitable learning experience across Malden schools. This is not an easy task. It requires hard work at every level of leadership and from the entire community.

As founder and principal of a project management consulting business, I have implemented business systems at large and small companies. I have successfully managed large budgets, brought diverse groups and perspectives together, and solved complex problems. I know that to move key initiatives forward we need clear goals and effective teamwork.

I believe community is a powerful force in improving Malden and our schools. I’ve brought parents, residents, and education leaders together for productive meetings in which we discussed our challenges and produced a practical plan of action. I co-founded the Malden Community Action Group and serve on the Complete Streets Task Force and the Malden Community Preservation Committee. I now want to bring my skills, commitment, and collaborative approach to Malden’s public schools.

If elected, I pledge to work closely with my School Committee colleagues, our new superintendent, school leaders, city officials, and residents to engage in the tough conversations we need for positive, long-lasting change. I will work to establish regular meetings with City Council members, as well as regular meetings with district and school leaders. With strong partnerships, we can make decisions for our city’s future with the full awareness of how they affect our schools and our kids.

As the summer begins, I look forward to talking with you about your concerns, sharing my observations, and hearing your ideas. I hope I can earn your support and your vote this fall. Together I know we can take Malden Public Schools from good to great. To learn more about me and my candidacy, visit my Facebook page, Julianne Orsino for School Committee.

