Saturday, July 29

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

38 Oak Street

Boston, MA 02111

ACDC offers a home buying fair, with information on mortgages and registration for homebuyer classes. Meet banks for special offers. Register by calling (617) 482-2380 x 208 or 212, or emailing CHOP@asiancdc.org.

This post is also available in: Chinese