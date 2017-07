Sat, July 15, 2017

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Microsoft New England Research and Development Center

1 Memorial Drive

Cambridge, MA 02142

“Dyslipidemia in chronic infection of Helicobacter pylori, the bacterial pathogen of peptic ulcer and gastric cancer” by speaker: Chung Wei Lee

This talk provides the first pathophysiologic insight of H. pylori-associated extragastric diseases.

