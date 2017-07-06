Health community & family social on July 18

July 18th, 2017
Tuesday 5 PM – 7 PM
South Cove Manor
288 Washington Street
Quincy, MA 02169
Learn more about health topics for our elders.
Presentations include: Alzheimer’s Prevention, Health Nutrition & Diabetes Prevention, Fall Prevention, and Music Therapy.
Dinner & Drinks will be provided.
The Director of Social Work at South Cove Manor will host a Family & Community Support Group after Dinner.
For questions please contact:
Email: Agnes.Lee@SouthCoveManor.org
Denise.HowardCorrin@SouthCoveManor.org
Phone: 617-423-0590 Information at www.SouthCoveManor.com
This post is also available in: Chinese