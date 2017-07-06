Health community & family social on July 18

July 18th, 2017
Tuesday 5 PM – 7 PM

South Cove Manor

288 Washington Street

Quincy, MA 02169

 

Learn more about health topics for our elders.

Presentations include: Alzheimer’s Prevention, Health Nutrition & Diabetes Prevention, Fall Prevention, and Music Therapy.

Dinner & Drinks will be provided.

The Director of Social Work at South Cove Manor will host a Family & Community Support Group after Dinner.

For questions please contact:
Email: Agnes.Lee@SouthCoveManor.org
Denise.HowardCorrin@SouthCoveManor.org
Phone: 617-423-0590 Information at www.SouthCoveManor.com

