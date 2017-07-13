Good Shepherd Institute Dinner with ZDoggMD on Oct. 26

Thursday, October 26, 2017

6:00pm

The Westin Hotel, Waltham

70 3rd Ave, Waltham, MA 02451

Individual Ticket: $75.00

Senior and Young Professional (35 and under) Ticket: $55.00

“Healthcare, Remixed”

Zubin Damania MD is an internist and founder of Turntable Health, an innovative healthcare startup that was part of an ambitious urban revitalization movement in Las Vegas spearheaded by Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh. During a decade-long hospitalist career at Stanford, Dr. Damania won clinical teaching awards while simultaneously maintaining a shadow career performing stand-up comedy for medical audiences worldwide.

His videos and live shows, created under the pseudonym ZDoggMD, have gone epidemically viral with over 200 million views on Facebook and YouTube, educating patients and providers while mercilessly satirizing our dysfunctional healthcare system.

The Good Shepherd Institute Dinner is a community education event, not a fundraising event. Ticket sales alone do not cover the costs required to provide this important service. Nevertheless, we at Good Shepherd are committed to making end-of-life education affordable for all members of our community.

