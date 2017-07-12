Film screening July 15

Saturday, July 15

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

90 Lincoln Street

Newton Highland, MA 02461

If you have yet to see the film “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above”, which won the Best Documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards, don’t miss this opportunity. If you have watched this film, you would appreciate this precious opportunity even more!

“Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above was conducted by Director Po-Lin Chi, who used his heart, his loyalty, and his sincerity to document Taiwan’s beauty and sorrow. Back on December 10th 2014, the New England Association of Chinese Professionals (NEACP) hosted a viewing event of the movie. Chi was on site to share his journey of becoming an environmental protection advocate. Through his film, people were astonished about Taiwan’s hidden beauty but also the startling truth of environment destruction by mankind.

Since then, Director Chi continued spending years of effort filming the 2nd one, Beyond Beauty II. Chi wanted the viewers to give deep thoughts and take actions to protect the beloved Taiwan’s environment. Chi made selfless sacrifices in filming to promote his ideology of “seeing the world and imaging the future through Taiwan”. Regretfully, Chi died in a helicopter crash during filming on June 10th this year. In memory of Director Chi, NEACP along with Taiwanese associations in the greater Boston area would like to invite you to join us for watching the replay of “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above”.

Date: Saturday July 15th

Time: 1:30pm Check In

2:00pm-2:10pm Tribute to Director Chi

2:10pm-3:43pm Film “Beyond Beauty” (93 minutes, the last 3 minutes include Director Chi showing his appreciation to his coworkers and sponsors, please stay on with gratitude)

3:43pm-4:03pm Behind the scenes: a precious 20-minute video of Director Chi introducing the chapters 1. Take off 2. See, hear 3. Pace forward 4. East and west movement 5. Music from the Jade mountain

Venue: Chinese Cultural Center, 90 Lincoln Street, Newton Highland, MA

Admission: Free

Language: Mandarin (English Subtitles)

Publications:

“My heart, My eyes, Beyond Beauty: Po-Lin Chi’s 20 years of adhere and affectionate towards aerial photography” $20/each

“Island Sonata: Po-Lin Chi’s aerial photography collection” $30/each

Organizer: New England Association of Chinese Professionals

Co-Sponsors: Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston，建中校友會，BEINU，GBAANTU，MJNE，Taiwan Chamber of Commerce of New England

