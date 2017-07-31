Extras needed at Laugh Boston for filming of new comedy, ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ – Tuesday, August 1

A Comedic Independent Film Featuring Local Comedians Steve Sweeney, Lenny Clarke, Frank Santorelli and Tony V Set To Film Throughout the Month of August

Movie: ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Time: 11am to 1 pm

Where: Laugh Boston

425 Summer Street

Boston MA, 02210

The film crew of an upcoming comedy, ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’, are looking for extras to be in the audience. Extras are instructed to show up at 11:00 am with one extra shirt to change into during the scene. The first 50 extras will receive a $10 gift card toward entry at a Laugh Boston show and a ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ t-shirt.

BOSTON, MA (July 27, 2017) ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney,’ starring local comedic actors Steve Sweeney, Lenny Clarke, Frank Santorelli and Tony V, is set to film in select locations in the North Shore and Greater Boston starting Sunday, July 30, 2017 and lasting throughout the month of August. In addition, Scott Brown, the United States Ambassador to New Zealand and former state senator, will be making an appearance in the film. He’ll be shooting his scenes a few weeks before heading to the land of the “Kiwis.”

Set throughout the Greater Boston area, ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ is a comedy revolving around an aging local standup comic, Steve Sweeney, who gets an opportunity to do a national cable show in Los Angeles. The only caveat is that Sweeney must drop the locally referenced material in his act which consists of portraying his colorful Boston “characters” that have become a staple of his home field success. Sweeney makes the hard decision to stop doing the characters. But, to his dismay, the characters “come-to-life” and seek their revenge as they try to kill Sweeney.

Filming will take place during the month of August at a variety of renowned restaurants and comedy clubs throughout the North Shore and Greater Boston area including Victor’s Italian Restaurant, Laugh Boston, Kowloon Restaurant and Rolly’s Tavern On The Square, to name a few.

“Conceptualizing this film alongside Sweeney has been an absolute blast,” said ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ Producer Michael King. “We have a long month of filming ahead of us, but I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity of working with such a devoted and entertaining cast. To have such well-known, hilarious cast members such as Frank Santorelli and Lenny Clarke, is a dream and we are eager to see how this will all come together.”

‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ will be directed by Lisa Aimola and Kris Meyer will be the executive producer. Michael King and Steve Sweeney will also be producing the film. Aimola directed the film ‘Probation’, which was a finalist in the Boston Film Festival and she was the 2016 winner of the Best Women in Film award. The main cast and their notable previous works include well-known Boston comedic actors Lenny Clarke (‘Rescue Me’, ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’ and ‘Ghostbusters’), Frank Santorelli (‘The Sopranos’, ‘Meet The Parents’ and ‘No Reservations’) Tony V (‘The Town’, ‘The Heat’ and ‘State and Main’) Steve Sweeney (‘What Doesn’t Kill You’, ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘The Equalizer’) and Bobby Slayton (‘Get Shorty’).

For more information and updates on ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney,’ please follow the ‘Sweeney Killing Sweeney’ Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.