ESOL 1-4 classes starting Sept. 5

  By
September 5 to December 20
9am to 12pm
1509 Hancock Street
Quincy MA 02169
 
QARI offers four levels of ESOL on weekday mornings. These classes are offered at an affordable, subsidized rate of $180 per semester. The registration Starts on August 1st. Most classes are 3 hours long meet two times per week. To register for our classes, please visit the QARI Office at 1509 Hancock Street, Suite 209, or call the office (617-472-2200) to make an appointment for a placement test. All students must take a placement test to assure the proper placement in class.
Please follow and like us:

About Web

This account is used for general posts from other sources such as press releases.
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: