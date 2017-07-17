ESOL 1-4 classes starting Sept. 5

September 5 to December 20
9am to 12pm
1509 Hancock Street
Quincy MA 02169
9am to 12pm
1509 Hancock Street
Quincy MA 02169
QARI offers four levels of ESOL on weekday mornings. These classes are offered at an affordable, subsidized rate of $180 per semester. The registration Starts on August 1st. Most classes are 3 hours long meet two times per week. To register for our classes, please visit the QARI Office at 1509 Hancock Street, Suite 209, or call the office (617-472-2200) to make an appointment for a placement test. All students must take a placement test to assure the proper placement in class.
Please follow and like us: