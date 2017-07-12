Community Children’s Chorus open house on August 15

On Tuesday, August 15, 2017 the BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus will have an OPEN HOUSE. Come to Church On The Hill, 140 Bowdon Street, Beacon Hill, Boston at 4:00 PM. Children and parents are invited to attend in order to meet the director and register for the coming school year. If you registration fee is $15.*

The BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in grades 3 to 7. Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the Love of Music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in a well organized program. The rehearsals take place at 140 Bowdoin Street, Beacon Hill on Tuesday afternoons. Tuition is free for any child with a Boston address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To register, please contact Mr. Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit our website: www.churchonthehillboston.org. (click on Music) BSNJ/The Church On The Hill sponsors this initiative, but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

*If you register on or before August 15th the registration fee will be waived.