CNC discusses neighborhood developments, upcoming elections

The Chinatown/South Cove Neighborhood Council met July 17 at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

Empire Garden owner Qian “Jeric” Wang will reopen the business once he has transferred licenses and permits from previous owner David Wong. The dim sum restaurant has been closed since June. Wang is also the owner of Joy Luck Hot Pot Restaurant and the Jia Ho Supermarket.

“We hope to open as soon as we can,” Wang said.

The council voted to support Wang’s change of ownership and his applications for food, alcohol and entertainment licenses.

National Night Out in Chinatown will take place August 1 at Tai Tung Village, with the council organizing the event.

CNC elections will take place Nov. 26. The councilors at the end of their term limits are Man Ho Chan, Richard Chin, Paul Lee, Bill Moy, Patty Moy and Ruth Moy. There are 21 council seats, with councilors elected to two-year terms and seven up for election each year.

Kenneth Bennett, former council member and funeral home director, passed away on July 14. A Mass will be held on July 22 at St. Cecilia Parish.

This post is also available in: Chinese