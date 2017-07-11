Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge 2nd annual U.S. Senator George Frisbie Hoar Award gala on August 19

  By

On Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Hei La Moon Restaurant – 88 Beach Street, Boston, MA

The honor of your presence is requested
at the
Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge
2nd Annual U.S. Senator George Frisbie Hoar Award Gala
Honorary Hosts
Michelle Wu, Boston City Council President
Nina Liang, Quincy City Councilor-At-Large

Honoring
Allan Fung, Mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island
William Tong, Connecticut House of Representatives
Lisa Wong, Former Mayor of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

With Keynote Address By
John Chiang, California State Treasurer

Special Guest
Karen Kwan, Utah House of Representatives

Please call 617-658-3318 or email BostonCACA@gmail.com to reserve your tickets
$38 per guest or $350 for a table of 10 guests

