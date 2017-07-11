Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge 2nd annual U.S. Senator George Frisbie Hoar Award gala on August 19

On Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Hei La Moon Restaurant – 88 Beach Street, Boston, MA

The honor of your presence is requested

at the

Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge

2nd Annual U.S. Senator George Frisbie Hoar Award Gala

Honorary Hosts

Michelle Wu, Boston City Council President

Nina Liang, Quincy City Councilor-At-Large

Honoring

Allan Fung, Mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island

William Tong, Connecticut House of Representatives

Lisa Wong, Former Mayor of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

With Keynote Address By

John Chiang, California State Treasurer

Special Guest

Karen Kwan, Utah House of Representatives

Please call 617-658-3318 or email BostonCACA@gmail.com to reserve your tickets

$38 per guest or $350 for a table of 10 guests

