Chinatown crime for July 2 to July 21

By the Boston Police Department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from July 7 to July 21 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Breaking and entering

July 8, 12:30 a.m.: The victim reported unknown person broke into the business located on Beach Street.

Assault and battery

July 8, 11:17 p.m.: The caller reported his father was assaulted on Kneeland Street by an unknown suspect.

Aggravated assault

July 8, 3:22 a.m.: The two suspects were placed under arrest for kicking and biting the officers. The incident took place on Washington Street. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of a human bite.

Forgery

July 10, 02:34 a.m.: The victim reports the suspect paid the bill at the restaurant with a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect placed under arrest and transported to the station for booking.

Trespassing arrest

July 11, 11:28 p.m.: The suspect was placed under arrest on Essex Street for trespassing. He was in an area where a no trespassing sign was posted.

Warrant arrest

July 11, 12:04 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Harrison Avenue on an outstanding warrant issued out of Newton District Court.

Assault and battery

July 17, 12:54 a.m.: The officers responded to Washington Street on an assault and battery report. The officers met the victim who stated he was assaulted by a suspect. The suspect was FIO’d and victim transported to hospital.

Larceny

July 17, 7:30 p.m.: The victim reported an unknown person stole money from her Oak Street West apartment.

Investigate person

July 18, 3:05 a.m.: The officers responded a report to Washington Street of a dog left unattended inside a stairwell overnight. Upon further investigation, the officers discovered the owners lived inside the building and that they have been mistreating the dog for a while. After another incident, the dog was removed by Animal Control. The incident will be further investigated.

Larceny from building

July 19, 10:30 a.m.: The victim reported an unknown person stole her MacBook Pro computer from her office on Harrison Avenue.

Prostitution

July 19, 7 p.m.: Members of the Human Trafficking Division arrested eight males for soliciting sex for a fee. The males were arrested on Pine Street.