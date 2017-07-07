Chinatown crime blotter for June 24 to July 7

By the Boston Police Department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from June 24 to July 7 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Breaking and entering

June 25, 6:03 p.m.: The officer responded to 34 Harrison Avenue on a report of a past breaking and entering. Upon arrival the officers spoke with the victim. She stated an unknown person broke into the salon.

Robbery

June 25, 8:34 a.m.: The victim reported while standing in front of 40 Harrison Avenue, her cell phone was snatched from her hand by three unknown black females.

Trespassing

June 26, 9 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Tamworth Street for trespassing he was in an area where signs were clearly posted.

Recovered stolen property

June 28, 9:56 p.m.: The officer responded to Knapp Street for a scooter left unattended. Upon arrival, the officer met and spoke with the victim. He reports his scooter was stolen from in front of 2 Boylston Street. It was recovered on Knapp Street with a damaged ignition.

Fraud

June 28, 12:42 p.m.: The officers responded to Kneeland Street on a report of a person trying to cash a fraudulent check. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the bank manager. He stated the suspect tried to cash two fraudulent checks. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Trafficking in drugs

July 1, 10:10 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on Edinboro Street on a drug offense. She had a large quantity of drugs on her person.

Breaking and entering

July 3, 9:29 a.m.: The victim reported an unknown person broke into his building located at Oxford Street.

Larceny

July 3, 11:48 a.m.: The suspect was placed under arrest for shoplifting from the CVS store located on Washington Street.

Trespassing

July 5, 11:21 a.m.: The officer observed the suspect smoking crack and trespassing on Oxford Place. When the suspect saw the officer, he fled on foot up Harrison Avenue. The suspect was apprehended after a lengthy foot chase. He was charged with trespassing.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

July 5, 2 a.m.: The officer received a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist on Essex Street. Upon arrival, the officer was informed that the victim was a part of a group performing wheelies and riding erratically just prior to the accident. The victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center for further treatment.

