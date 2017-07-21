Chinatown condos to add 51 affordable homes on Hudson Street

Construction at 88 Hudson for 51 condos is near completion, with its opening slated for November.

“We at ACDC are excited to add another 51 affordable homeownership opportunities to Chinatown, so that working families can establish roots here and help strengthen this community,” said Angie Liou, executive director at Asian Community Development Corporation, during a tour on July 11.

All of the 51 condos are affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. The six-story development will feature 20 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units, and nine three-bedroom units.

A lottery for the condos took place May 1, with more than 1,600 individuals applying. More than 55 percent of applicants were Asian. A majority of applicants lived in Boston, with one third being residents of Chinatown and the South End. Applications are now closed and being income qualified for eligibility.

Completion of 88 Hudson marks the end of construction at One Greenway. The 66 Hudson high-rise on Kneeland and Hudson streets was finished in 2015, with 95 affordable rental units and 217 market-rate rentals. One Greenway is 40 percent affordable and LEED Silver certified, reducing its impact on the environment by lowering energy costs.

This post is also available in: Chinese