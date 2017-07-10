Chinatown agency AACA receives gift from Cathay Bank
Cathay Bank supported the Asian American Civic Association’s programs on July 6 at AACA headquarters. AACA interim executive director Mary Chin receives a check from Grant Pattison, Cathay Bank first vice president and manager, commercial lending. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
The Asian American Civic Association received a $15,000 donation from Cathay Bank on July 6.
Cathay Bank’s funds will support AACA’s programs. The AACA provides limited English speaking and economically disadvantaged people with education, occupational training and social services enabling them to realize lasting economic self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.aaca-boston.org.
