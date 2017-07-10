Chinatown agency AACA receives gift from Cathay Bank

The Asian American Civic Association received a $15,000 donation from Cathay Bank on July 6.

Cathay Bank’s funds will support AACA’s programs. The AACA provides limited English speaking and economically disadvantaged people with education, occupational training and social services enabling them to realize lasting economic self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.aaca-boston.org.

This post is also available in: Chinese