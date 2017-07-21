Cambridge Health Alliance dermatologist shares sun safety tips

By Cambridge Health Alliance

As we spend more time outside during summer in New England, it is important to think about sun safety, said Dr. Dianne de Leon, a dermatologist at Cambridge Health Alliance, an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities.

Unprotected sun exposure resulting in blistering sunburns in childhood greatly heightens the chances of malignant melanoma in adulthood. Melanoma is a potentially lethal form of skin cancer that has become increasingly common in the United States. Sun exposure also causes other forms of skin cancer as well as age spots and wrinkles, even in dark-skinned individuals.

“Both children and adults need to practice sun safety,” said Dr. de Leon. Reduced exposure to direct sunlight from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is important, as is access to shade, particularly for children. Ultraviolet-blocking sunglasses and protective clothing, including wide-brimmed hats and visors and loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants, also help. “Don’t use tanning beds or sunlamps. The skin color of health is pale, not tan,” she added.

Sunscreen is vital in reducing skin exposure, even on cloudy days, and should be reapplied every two hours while swimming or exercising. Dr. de Leon suggests a brand that has a sun-protection factor of 30 or more and protects against both UVA and UVB rays. The best include avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule. “Check the label for protection against UVA1, UVA2 and UVB,” she advised. “Also, it’s now possible to buy bulk sunscreen in larger pump bottles to have at the pool or the playground.”

Additionally, most sunscreen products have an expiration date, often in two years. “Check the markings on the bottom of your bottle from last year to make sure that it is still good,” she said.

Though much research supports the benefits of vitamin D, which is generated by sunlight, there is no proof that sunblocks cause low vitamin D. “In the Northeast, it’s hard to get enough vitamin D year-round from our low sun anyhow,” explained Dr. de Leon. “Ask your doctor about a vitamin D supplement.”

Finally, Dr. de Leon recommends keeping an eye on your moles, namely those that are asymmetric with irregular edges and uneven color, especially if they are growing, changing shape or color or bleeding and causing sores.

