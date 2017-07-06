Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center youth attend Summer Fund Aquarium event

Summer Fund and Bank of America recently helped 100 youth campers kick off the summer at the New England Aquarium. The event brought together 8 camps from across the Boston metro-area, including Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center based in Chinatown. Campers enjoyed lunch under the Reef Tent and spent time exploring the aquarium. Summer Fund is a donor collaborative providing grants and resources to high-quality summer camps and programs for disadvantaged and at-risk youth. Through partners such as Bank of America, Summer Fund helps ensure that summer program opportunities are accessible to underserved communities in Greater Boston.

