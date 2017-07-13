BCNC names new board president, recognizes Selina Chow

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) welcomed new Board President, Eugene Mahr 馬以正, at its annual meeting held at the Pao Arts Center on June 28. Eugene is the Director of Development, Asia at Boston University and he has served on BCNC’s Board for nine years. Karen Wong, 黃曼紅, Chief Operating Officer of marlo marketing also joined the Board of Directors.

Outgoing Board President, Selina Chow 鍾潔姿, was recognized for her 10 years of dedicated service to BCNC and the community. Joanna Chow, daughter of Selina Chow and a volunteer of BCNC, paid tribute to her mother: “I know it means a lot to my mom to come from a lineage of people, who stood for something bigger than themselves and would do anything for their communities of friends, family, and even perfect strangers,” she said. “BCNC and organizations like it, and the vast community of people who support Chinatown, give people a springboard to their futures and the impacts are lasting in the lives people are able to lead and in the memories of the people they’ve helped.” During her tenure, Selina has brought many friends and networks to BCNC. She was instrumental in increasing the annual banquet revenue by five times in 10 years, opening a new site in Quincy and launching the Pao Arts Center. Selina will stay on the Board as Vice President.

At The annual meeting many staff members were recognized, including Fred Bennet, Assistant Director of the Adult Education Program, who has dedicated 20 years of service to BCNC.

Retired engineer, John Lape, received an award in recognition of his 13 years of volunteer service as a tutor for adult English students. “One of the most rewarding parts of volunteering at BCNC is to see the students become more comfortable and to be able to express themselves in English, to be able to go out and find a job,” said John. “One of my students took the test to become a translator in hospitals, and she passed, and she has a job working at the hospital now. That’s a reward for me.”

