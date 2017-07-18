BCNC executive director Giles Li named Barr Foundation fellow

In recognition of his leadership and impact at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) and within the Greater Boston community, Giles Li has been named a Barr Foundation Fellow.

As one of 12 members selected for the 2017 Class of Barr Fellows, Li will participate in a two-year program that includes a group learning journey, a three-month sabbatical, and facilitated retreats. BCNC will also receive a grant of up to $100,000 from the Foundation to support Li’s participation in the Fellowship, leadership and organizational development and exploration of new ideas.

“This fellowship is a recognition of this dedicated and talented staff team that I just happen to lead. They are the ones that have made BCNC the impactful and sound organization it is today. I am so grateful to the Barr Foundation for this opportunity, and for investing in the leadership of the entire sector, “said Giles Li.

“The Barr Foundation is committed to investing in effective, visionary, and collaborative leaders. It is our privilege to recognize and support this exceptional group of leaders,” said Roger Nozaki, Barr Foundation Vice President. “Since the Foundation inaugurated the Barr Fellowship in 2005, these leaders have built a remarkable legacy of service and impact in Boston and beyond. We look forward to working with and investing in this newest class and their organizations, and seeing the impact of their individual and collective leadership.”

Each new class of Fellows is nominated through a confidential process. There is no application. This year’s process began in January, with confidential nominations invited from over 200 individuals, including Foundation staff, alumni of the Barr Fellowship network, and others who have strong knowledge of the diverse leaders working in Greater Boston. After confirming the eligibility of nominees, those nominators were invited to review and provide input on eligible candidates. An eight-member selection committee, including three Foundation trustees and five civic leaders, then determined finalists.

For more information about the Barr Fellowship, including bios of the Class of 2017, visit:www.barrfoundation.org/fellows.