BCNC adult students celebrate year-end accomplishments

A total of 140 adult students at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) gathered for an end‐of‐year celebration with teachers and families on June 22. BCNC provides educational programs for immigrant adults in Boston and Quincy including: English classes, computer literacy skills, career counseling, retail skills training, academic and career pathway classes, citizenship classes, and English for parents and caregivers.

Mintong Li, a graduate of the Academic Skills class, spoke at the graduation. Shortly after she arrived in the United States last year, Mintong enrolled in BCNC’s adult education program. Within a year, she got a job at a local insurance company, started volunteering at an animal shelter and enrolled at Bunker Hill Community College where she is studying to become an accountant. Steven Valcin, an immigrant from Haiti, was so grateful for his learning that he presented a plaque to BCNC.

The students produced a video to share what they learned at BCNC. Xiaojuan worked on her English skills through reading stories at BCNC’s Quincy office. Gai Zhuan (Amy) was able to get a job as a salesperson at a Logan Airport international shop. Limor learned useful computer skills, and Anna and Zhimin are learning the skills necessary to become certified as pharmacy technicians.

“We have learned so many different skills and feel empowered to do the research and to find the information we need,” said Anna. “We can do the planning ourselves.”

Wen Qing is especially appreciative to BCNC for helping her become a U.S. citizen.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese