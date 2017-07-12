Baker-Polito Administration establishes Latino Advisory Commission

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed an Executive Order establishing the Latino Advisory Commission and joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary Rosalin Acosta and members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus to swear-in members of the commission. The commission will focus on addressing the concerns of the Massachusetts Latino community and promoting economic prosperity and well-being.
“The members of our Latino Advisory Commission each bring a depth of experience and diversity to the table, and I look forward to their recommendations,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our administration is committed to creating opportunities all our citizens in every corner of the Commonwealth to drive economic growth and success, and I’m confident this commission will add meaningful value to our goal to make Massachusetts the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Members of the Commission include gubernatorial appointees with varying expertise in business, community outreach, media, law, health care, education and represent a group diverse in gender, race, industry, region, age and education. The Commission will also include the involvement of the secretariats for Education, Health and Human Services, Housing and Economic Development, Public Safety and Security and Labor and Workforce Development. Appointees will serve for a term of four years. Josie Stamatos Martinez, Senior Partner and General Counsel of Employee Benefit Solutions will serve as Chair and Robert Harnais, owner of Mahoney & Harnais will serve as Vice-Chair.
“The unique cultures, traditions and perspectives of Massachusetts’ Latino community continue to shape and influence the development and success of our Commonwealth,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our administration is dedicated to providing equal opportunities to residents across Massachusetts and we look forward to working with the Latino community through this commission and its recommendations to further advance that commitment.”
The Commission will review and assess the priorities of the Latino community on a statewide basis and make recommendations to the Governor and Lt. Governor by identifying up to three priority areas to be addressed by the Commission over the course of the next two years. It will meet at least quarterly and will submit a formal written report on its work, findings, methodology and recommendations as well as metrics to measure the effects of implemented recommendations on the lives of members of the Latino community in Massachusetts to the Governor and Lt. Governor every two years.
“On behalf of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, I am excited to announce the Latino Advisory Commission. As the new MBLLC chair, I am thrilled that the Baker Administration has re-established the Black Advisory Commission and has now spearheaded the creation of the Latino Advisory Commission. The establishment of this Commission exemplifies the Administration’s commitment to strengthening the Latino voice and including us at the decision making table. I look forward to partnering both with the Black Advisory Commission and the Latino Advisory Commission to continue to advocate for the key issues currently affecting the Black and Latino communities in the Commonwealth. ” said Representative Frank Moran (D-Lawrence).
The Latino Advisory Commission recognizes Massachusetts’ rich diversity and the Latino community’s inclusion of those identifying with the cultures, customs and heritage originating in Spain or Latin America, including the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
Latino Advisory Commission
Josie Stamatos Martinez
Senior Partner and General Counsel, Employee Benefit Solutions
Chair
Robert Harnais
Owner, Mahoney & Harnais
Vice-Chair
Marcela Aldaz-Matos
Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Partners HealthCare
Carolina Avellaneda
General Counsel and Vice President of Operations, Fisher College
Aixa Beauchamp
President, Beauchamp & Associates
Vetto Casado
Executive Director, Small Can Be Big Inc.
Javier Cevallos
President, Framingham State University
Albie Alvarez Cote
Director, Financial Education Institute
Patti Diaz-Andrade
Founding Executive Director, One Goal Massachusetts
Amanda Fernandez
Co-Founder and CEO, Latinos for Education
Yvonne Garcia
Senior Vice President, Investment Manager Services, State Street Corporation
Regla Gonzalez
Vice President, League of United Latin American Citizens
Samalid M. Hogan
Director, Western Regional Office of the MA Small Business Development Center
Rene Jarquin
Partner & Chief Investment Officer, Single Point Partners
Enna Jimenez
Vice President, Quality Engineering, Eastern Bank
Juan Lopera
Vice President of Business Diversity, Tufts Health Plan
Lazaro Lopez
Area Manager of Wireline Network Operations & Engineering, Verizon
Rachel Lopez
Vice President, Resource Management Inc.
Monica Lowell
Vice President of Community Relations, UMass Memorial Hospital
Juan Carlos Morales
Founder, Surfside Capital Advisors LLC
Vanessa Otero
Chief Operating Officer, Partners for Community
Sonia Pope
Principal, Holyoke Community Charter School
Dan Rivera
Mayor of Lawrence
Mary Skelton Roberts
Senior Program Officer for the Environment, Barr Foundation
Carol Sanchez
Founder and Partner, Sanchez & Santiago CPAs
Nahir Torres
Program Officer, Teen Development, Hyams Foundation
Alberto Vasallo
President and CEO, El Mundo Newspaper
For Gubernatorial Appointee Bios, Please Click Here.