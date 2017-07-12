Baker-Polito Administration establishes Latino Advisory Commission

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed an Executive Order establishing the Latino Advisory Commission and joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary Rosalin Acosta and members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus to swear-in members of the commission. The commission will focus on addressing the concerns of the Massachusetts Latino community and promoting economic prosperity and well-being.

“The members of our Latino Advisory Commission each bring a depth of experience and diversity to the table, and I look forward to their recommendations,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our administration is committed to creating opportunities all our citizens in every corner of the Commonwealth to drive economic growth and success, and I’m confident this commission will add meaningful value to our goal to make Massachusetts the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Members of the Commission include gubernatorial appointees with varying expertise in business, community outreach, media, law, health care, education and represent a group diverse in gender, race, industry, region, age and education. The Commission will also include the involvement of the secretariats for Education, Health and Human Services, Housing and Economic Development, Public Safety and Security and Labor and Workforce Development. Appointees will serve for a term of four years. Josie Stamatos Martinez, Senior Partner and General Counsel of Employee Benefit Solutions will serve as Chair and Robert Harnais, owner of Mahoney & Harnais will serve as Vice-Chair.

“The unique cultures, traditions and perspectives of Massachusetts’ Latino community continue to shape and influence the development and success of our Commonwealth,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our administration is dedicated to providing equal opportunities to residents across Massachusetts and we look forward to working with the Latino community through this commission and its recommendations to further advance that commitment.”

The Commission will review and assess the priorities of the Latino community on a statewide basis and make recommendations to the Governor and Lt. Governor by identifying up to three priority areas to be addressed by the Commission over the course of the next two years. It will meet at least quarterly and will submit a formal written report on its work, findings, methodology and recommendations as well as metrics to measure the effects of implemented recommendations on the lives of members of the Latino community in Massachusetts to the Governor and Lt. Governor every two years.

“On behalf of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, I am excited to announce the Latino Advisory Commission. As the new MBLLC chair, I am thrilled that the Baker Administration has re-established the Black Advisory Commission and has now spearheaded the creation of the Latino Advisory Commission. The establishment of this Commission exemplifies the Administration’s commitment to strengthening the Latino voice and including us at the decision making table. I look forward to partnering both with the Black Advisory Commission and the Latino Advisory Commission to continue to advocate for the key issues currently affecting the Black and Latino communities in the Commonwealth. ” said Representative Frank Moran (D-Lawrence).

The Latino Advisory Commission recognizes Massachusetts’ rich diversity and the Latino community’s inclusion of those identifying with the cultures, customs and heritage originating in Spain or Latin America, including the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Latino Advisory Commission

Josie Stamatos Martinez

Senior Partner and General Counsel, Employee Benefit Solutions

Chair

Robert Harnais

Owner, Mahoney & Harnais

Vice-Chair

Marcela Aldaz-Matos

Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Partners HealthCare

Carolina Avellaneda

General Counsel and Vice President of Operations, Fisher College

Aixa Beauchamp

President, Beauchamp & Associates

Vetto Casado

Executive Director, Small Can Be Big Inc.

Javier Cevallos

President, Framingham State University

Albie Alvarez Cote

Director, Financial Education Institute

Patti Diaz-Andrade

Founding Executive Director, One Goal Massachusetts

Amanda Fernandez

Co-Founder and CEO, Latinos for Education

Yvonne Garcia

Senior Vice President, Investment Manager Services, State Street Corporation

Regla Gonzalez

Vice President, League of United Latin American Citizens

Samalid M. Hogan

Director, Western Regional Office of the MA Small Business Development Center

Rene Jarquin

Partner & Chief Investment Officer, Single Point Partners

Enna Jimenez

Vice President, Quality Engineering, Eastern Bank

Juan Lopera

Vice President of Business Diversity, Tufts Health Plan

Lazaro Lopez

Area Manager of Wireline Network Operations & Engineering, Verizon

Rachel Lopez

Vice President, Resource Management Inc.

Monica Lowell

Vice President of Community Relations, UMass Memorial Hospital

Juan Carlos Morales

Founder, Surfside Capital Advisors LLC

Vanessa Otero

Chief Operating Officer, Partners for Community

Sonia Pope

Principal, Holyoke Community Charter School

Dan Rivera

Mayor of Lawrence

Mary Skelton Roberts

Senior Program Officer for the Environment, Barr Foundation

Carol Sanchez

Founder and Partner, Sanchez & Santiago CPAs

Nahir Torres

Program Officer, Teen Development, Hyams Foundation

Alberto Vasallo

President and CEO, El Mundo Newspaper

For Gubernatorial Appointee Bios, Please Click Here.